Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.06.

NYSE XOM opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

