EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

