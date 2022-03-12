Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Position Cut by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 636,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 599.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,430. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM opened at $6.01 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros. (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.