Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FARM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 841.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,619 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.51. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,430 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

