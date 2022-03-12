Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock traded up $20.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $8,110.00. 295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $7,515.00 and a 1 year high of $8,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,060.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,124.17.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $226.02 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $79.71 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.