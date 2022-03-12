Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $58,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $86.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $96.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

