Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 263.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of CMBS opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11.

