Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $130.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

