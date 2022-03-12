Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 53 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $675.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $663.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.24 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

