Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $10,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.