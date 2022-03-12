FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

Shares of FARO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 47,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $932.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FARO. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

