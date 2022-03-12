F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 818 ($10.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 862.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 885.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 549 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 976.83 ($12.80).

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £490.56 ($642.77). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £988.20 ($1,294.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 226 shares of company stock worth $196,794.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

