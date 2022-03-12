Feathercoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $597.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $597.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 825.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

