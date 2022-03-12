Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,451 shares of company stock worth $1,928,768. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.