Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.17.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Danhos (GRFFF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.