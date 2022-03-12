Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after buying an additional 788,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 201,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,568. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

