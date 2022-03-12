Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

