Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Set at C$21.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIL. Pi Financial raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.79.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

