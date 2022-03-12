Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

FOA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

