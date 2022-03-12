Financial Survey: Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 3.50% 11.61% 5.37% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

53.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Computer Task Group and Nexters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and Nexters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $392.29 million 0.35 $13.73 million $0.91 9.92 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Nexters on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions consist of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications, the development and deployment of customized software and solutions, and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Nexters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

