FinVolution Group (FINV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

