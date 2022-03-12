Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

