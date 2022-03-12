First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.
In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
About First Capital (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
