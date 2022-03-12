First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Capital by 64.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

