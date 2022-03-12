First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$42.00 target price on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.23.

FM opened at C$38.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company has a market cap of C$26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders have sold a total of 194,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,682 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

