First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.