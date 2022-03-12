First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE FEO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 31,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,873. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

