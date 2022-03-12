First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE FEO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 31,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,873. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
