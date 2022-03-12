First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 56.5% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DALI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

