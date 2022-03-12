First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 562.9% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
FDEU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,040. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
