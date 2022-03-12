First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 562.9% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FDEU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,040. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

