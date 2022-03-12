First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,970. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

