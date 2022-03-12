First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FPXE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
