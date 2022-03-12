First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FPXE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period.

