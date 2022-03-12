First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. 30,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,934. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period.

