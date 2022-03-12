First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

MCEF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

