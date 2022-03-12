First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Down 72.3% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FTXL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 26,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $83.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.