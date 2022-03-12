First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Down 72.3% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTXL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 26,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 60,917 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter.

