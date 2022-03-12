Fiserv, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

