Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

