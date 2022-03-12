FLO (FLO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

