Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $13,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

