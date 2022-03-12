Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 61,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

