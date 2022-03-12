Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

LON:FORT opened at GBX 229 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

