Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $12.40. Fossil Group shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 28,754 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

