FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $484,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI opened at $57.24 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

