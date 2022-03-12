FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $62.75 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.