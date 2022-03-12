FourThought Financial LLC Sells 81 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $192.55 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.