Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FNV opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $115.85 and a twelve month high of $168.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

