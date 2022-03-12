Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $42.18 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $603.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

