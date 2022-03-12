Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLQH opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $29.28.

