Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

