Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

