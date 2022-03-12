Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. State Street Corp bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

