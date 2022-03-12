Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 15,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,221. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.